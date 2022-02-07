Yoon Cautious about Ahn's Proposal of Unifying Candidacy

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) issued a cautious response to a proposal by his rival Ahn Cheol-soo that they unite candidacies for the March 9 presidential election.Minor opposition People's Party candidate Ahn officially proposed fielding a single presidential candidate to Yoon on Sunday in a bid to ensure a landslide victory against the ruling Democratic Party. Ahn floated the idea of conducting a primary of the two candidates based on public opinion polls.Yoon positively assessed Ahn's proposal, but gave a lukewarm response to the concept of using public polls. Yoon told reporters that he would consider the proposal, but added that it leaves something to be desired.Lee Yang-soo, the spokesperson for the PPP campaign committee said in a statement that with the large gap between Yoon and Ahn’s ratings in the polls, a primary between opposition party nominees may create division among the opposition bloc and play in favor of the ruling party rival Lee Jae-myung.