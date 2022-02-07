Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon Cautious about Ahn's Proposal of Unifying Candidacy

Written: 2022-02-14 08:24:18Updated: 2022-02-14 09:53:24

Yoon Cautious about Ahn's Proposal of Unifying Candidacy

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) issued a cautious response to a proposal by his rival Ahn Cheol-soo that they unite candidacies for the March 9 presidential election.

Minor opposition People's Party candidate Ahn officially proposed fielding a single presidential candidate to Yoon on Sunday in a bid to ensure a landslide victory against the ruling Democratic Party. Ahn floated the idea of conducting a primary of the two candidates based on public opinion polls.

Yoon positively assessed Ahn's proposal, but gave a lukewarm response to the concept of using public polls. Yoon told reporters that he would consider the proposal, but added that it leaves something to be desired.

Lee Yang-soo, the spokesperson for the PPP campaign committee said in a statement that with the large gap between Yoon and Ahn’s ratings in the polls, a primary between opposition party nominees may create division among the opposition bloc and play in favor of the ruling party rival Lee Jae-myung.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >