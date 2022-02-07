National Assembly to Handle Bill to Allow in-Person Voting for COVID-19 Patients

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly is likely to pass a bill to allow in-person voting for COVID-19 patients and those in isolation in the presidential election.The assembly is set to hold a plenary session on Monday afternoon to vote on a revision to the election laws.The revision will allow coronavirus patients and those in quarantine to cast their votes at polling stations nationwide from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the March 9 election day.During the session, the ruling Democratic Party could also introduce an extra budget bill to support small businesses hit by the pandemic, but its passage is unclear due to differences with the government and the opposition parties.Floor leaders of the ruling and opposition parties held negotiations Sunday afternoon, but failed to narrow differences on the size of the cash handouts for affected merchants.The ruling party and the government reportedly insist on five million won and three million won, respectively, while the main opposition People Power Party is calling for packages of up to ten million won.