Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reportedly made fresh suggestions to the United States on how to engage North Korea in dialogue.Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong held separate bilateral talks and a trilateral meeting with his American and Japanese counterparts Antony Blinken and Yoshimasa Hayashi on Saturday in Hawaii amid heightened tensions after a series of recent ballistic missile tests by North Korea.After the talks, an official from the South Korean foreign ministry told reporters that diplomats from South Korea and the U.S. held candid and in-depth consultations on the issues facing the Korean Peninsula, which were also discussed in a meeting of all three nations.The official said that in the bilateral talks with the U.S., South Korea proposed several options and the U.S. listened very attentively.The official refused to elaborate on details of the proposals, but promised to disclose particulars at an appropriate time after consultation with the U.S.