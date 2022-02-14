Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases Above 50,000 for 5th Day, Critical Patients Rise to 306

Written: 2022-02-14 09:58:23Updated: 2022-02-14 11:04:46

Daily COVID-19 Cases Above 50,000 for 5th Day, Critical Patients Rise to 306

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases remained above 50-thousand for a fifth straight day on Monday amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Monday that 54-thousand-619 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 106 cases from overseas. The total caseload came to one million-405-thousand-246.

The daily tally dropped by some 18-hundred from a day ago due to fewer tests over the weekend, but stayed above 50-thousand for five days in a row. This daily total marks the largest for a Monday.

With the rampant spread of the omicron variant, the number of critically ill patients rose by 18 to 306. The figure climbed back above 300 for the first time in 17 days.
 
With the rise in critical cases, the ICU occupancy rate for COVID-19 patients came to 25-point-seven percent nationwide, as of 5 p.m. Sunday, up three-and-a-half percentage points from a day earlier. 

Twenty-one deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to seven-thousand-102. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-51 percent.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >