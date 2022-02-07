281 S. Koreans in Ukraine as Seoul Calls for Swift Evacuation

Photo : KBS News

The number of South Korean nationals still in Ukraine was calculated to be 281 on Monday, a day after Seoul swiftly enacted a travel ban on the eastern European country.Seoul's foreign ministry issued a Level 4 travel alert, the highest in its four-tier system, effective from Sunday, banning travel to all regions of Ukraine.A ministry official said, as of 10 a.m. Monday, there were 281 South Koreans in Ukraine, or 60 less from Friday night when the alert was forewarned. The official added more than 100 South Koreans are expected to leave Ukraine within the next few days.Under a travel ban, people failing to evacuate can be punished by law and those who wish to visit the region must seek permission.Some commercial flights in the area were canceled amid growing concerns of war along the border regions with Russia, though Seoul's foreign ministry assesses that most flights are still operating as planned.A defense ministry official said the military stands ready to assist in transporting people in a worst case scenario, adding that such a request has yet to be received from the foreign ministry.Meanwhile, a government task force headed by Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon held a second meeting on Sunday to review measures to support the evacuation and protect South Korean businesses in the country.U.S. President Joe Biden was reported to have shared intelligence with European Union leaders that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could happen on Feb. 16.