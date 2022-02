Photo : YONHAP News

Official campaigning for the March 9 presidential election is set to kick off on Tuesday and run for some three weeks.The National Election Commission announced on Monday that the official campaign period will begin at 12 a.m. Tuesday and run through midnight on March 8.During the 22-day period, parties and their candidates will be able to deliver speeches in public places using vehicles or loudspeakers and are also permitted to put up placards.On Sunday, presidential candidates of the four major parties registered for the presidential race, including Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party, Yoon Suk Yeol of the main opposition People Power Party, the Justice Party's Sim Sang-jung and the People's Party's Ahn Cheol-soo.The candidates, including Lee and Yoon, who are currently polling neck-and-neck, are expected to actively stump around the nation to secure voters’ support.