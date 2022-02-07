Culture Survey Finds Foreigners' Consumption of Korean Wave Products Grew in 2021

A new survey finds that foreigners’ consumption of Korean wave content grew last year compared to 2020.



The culture ministry and the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange surveyed 85-hundred foreigners in 18 countries who engaged with Korean cultural content and found that South Korean content accounted for 27-point-four percent of all cultural products respondents had spent money on last year. This figure is up five-point-nine percentage points from 2020.



The consumption breakdown was dominated by South Korean beauty products, dramas and fashion items.



When asked who their favorite South Korean singer was, the most common answer was BTS, while Lee Min-ho was noted as the most popular actor.



Many of those surveyed also said their favorite South Korean drama series was “Squid Game” and favorite film “Parasite.”