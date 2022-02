Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics has once again topped the list of conglomerates job-seekers want to work for, edging out last year's number one, Kakao Corporation.In a survey of two-thousand-264 adults by recruitment platform Saramin released on Monday, 20-point-seven percent of the respondents said they wanted to work for Samsung.Kakao Corp. ranked second with 12-point-six percent, while Naver came third with eight-point-two percent, followed by Hyundai Motor, CJ CheilJedang, Korea Electric Power Corporation(KEPCO) and LG Electronics.When asked why they made the choices they did, 25-point-seven percent of the respondents cited high salaries, while 19-point-six percent mentioned corporate welfare and benefits.