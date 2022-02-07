Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Sports

'Team Kim' Defeated by US in 5th Round Robin Women's Curling Match

Written: 2022-02-14 14:17:23Updated: 2022-02-14 15:46:19

'Team Kim' Defeated by US in 5th Round Robin Women's Curling Match

Photo : YONHAP News

"Team Kim," the South Korean women's curling team competing at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, was defeated by the United States in Monday's round robin match.

The 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic silver medalists lost the fifth round of preliminaries held at the National Aquatics Centre with a final score of six to eight.

Having won two games and lost three, the five-member team is currently tied for sixth place with Canada. The four countries with the most round robin wins will advance to the semifinals.

“Team Kim” is set to compete in the sixth round against Japan starting at 9:00 p.m. on Monday.

Meanwhile, bobsledder Kim Yoo-ran finished 18th after racing in four heats in the inaugural Olympic monobob event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre with a combined time of four minutes 26-point-52 seconds.

Also on Monday, a pair of two-member teams are set to compete in the two-man bobsleigh event, with one team led by Olympic silver medalist Won Yun-jong and the other by Suk Young-jin. The event will start around 9:00 p.m.

On Sunday, the South Korean women's short track team won silver in the women’s three-thousand meter relay. Choi Min-jeong, Lee Yu-bin, Kim A-lang and Seo Whi-min finished second after the Netherlands, which took gold.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >