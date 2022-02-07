'Team Kim' Defeated by US in 5th Round Robin Women's Curling Match

Photo : YONHAP News

"Team Kim," the South Korean women's curling team competing at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, was defeated by the United States in Monday's round robin match.The 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic silver medalists lost the fifth round of preliminaries held at the National Aquatics Centre with a final score of six to eight.Having won two games and lost three, the five-member team is currently tied for sixth place with Canada. The four countries with the most round robin wins will advance to the semifinals.“Team Kim” is set to compete in the sixth round against Japan starting at 9:00 p.m. on Monday.Meanwhile, bobsledder Kim Yoo-ran finished 18th after racing in four heats in the inaugural Olympic monobob event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre with a combined time of four minutes 26-point-52 seconds.Also on Monday, a pair of two-member teams are set to compete in the two-man bobsleigh event, with one team led by Olympic silver medalist Won Yun-jong and the other by Suk Young-jin. The event will start around 9:00 p.m.On Sunday, the South Korean women's short track team won silver in the women’s three-thousand meter relay. Choi Min-jeong, Lee Yu-bin, Kim A-lang and Seo Whi-min finished second after the Netherlands, which took gold.