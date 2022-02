Photo : YONHAP News

The government will seek to require all students and teaching staff to take rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 as a preventive measure at the start of the new academic year in March.The education ministry had earlier announced a plan to provide testing kits to around three-point-three million kindergartners and elementary school students free of charge starting February 21.According to an education ministry official on Monday, the groups likely subject to the testing requirement will be expanded to include middle to high school students and teaching staff.The ministry is considering mandatory testing twice a week for every kindergarten and elementary school student over a five-week period.It is expected to announce details of the mandatory testing plan on Wednesday.