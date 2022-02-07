DP Candidate Calls for National Unity, PPP Debates Ahn's Unified Candidate Proposal

Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate on Monday called for national unity, while the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) opposed conducting a public poll to field a single candidate with the minor People's Party's Ahn Cheol-soo.On a visit to the Seoul National Cemetery a day before the start of the official campaign period, DP candidate Lee Jae-myung paid respects to four late former presidents laid to rest at the site.After visiting the graves of Kim Dae-jung and Kim Young-sam, Lee paid respects to Rhee Syng-man and Park Chung-hee for the first time. Reflecting on the two figures whose legacies deeply divide public opinion, Lee said both the good and the bad are all part of the nation's history.At a press conference later in the day, Lee pledged to be a president who manages the economy competently and turns a crisis into an opportunity, while also achieving national unity.The PPP, meanwhile, appeared to rule out the suggestion by People's Party Ahn from the previous day to select a single opposition candidate via a public poll, citing concerns over an adverse selection by DP supporters.PPP candidate Yoon Seok Yeol is expected to attend a general assembly of parliamentary representatives Monday afternoon to gather related opinions.