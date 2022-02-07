IAEA Team Arrives in Japan to Verify Safety of Fukushima Water Release

Photo : YONHAP News

An international team of inspectors arrived in Japan on Monday to evaluate the safety of Tokyo's planned release of radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.According to Japanese media outlets, including NHK, the team consisting of International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) officials and experts began their five-day trip by visiting the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.The team is also scheduled to inspect the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in question on Tuesday and meet with representatives from the plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO).Gustavo Caruso, the director and coordinator of the IAEA's nuclear safety and security department, said the group intends to review the execution strategy and its implementation, data, and relevant documents in assessing Tokyo's compliance with international safety standards.Among the international experts on the team is Kim Hong-suk, a nuclear expert from the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety(KINS).On Friday, the IAEA plans to hold a press conference to announce the task force findings, while their assessment report will be published within the year.