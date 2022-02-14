National Assembly Greenlights Bill to Enable COVID Patients to Vote in Pres. Polls

Photo : YONHAP News

People who test positive for COVID-19 and those in quarantine in the days leading to the March 9 presidential polls will be able to cast their ballots in person from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.A plenary session at the National Assembly passed a relevant bill on Monday, greenlighting changes to the Public Official Election Act and designating the voting hours for affected patients after the general public finishes voting.Patients and those in quarantine will need to produce temporary leave permits issued by the government when visiting polling stations.The government will also provide methods of transportation for such voters; those in less populated regions may be able to cast their ballots prior to 6 p.m.Meanwhile, a bill on a supplementary budget for pandemic-hit small business relief was not introduced, as hoped, as rival parties failed to reach an agreement on the sum of the cash handouts.The ruling Democratic Party and the government reportedly called for five million won and three million won, respectively, while the main opposition People Power Party pushed for the package to be worth ten million won.Floor leaders of the DP and PPP held negotiations throughout Monday, but could not narrow differences.