Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for urgent preparation amid a destabilizing situation in Ukraine, noting the political impasse with bordering Russia persists without a breakthrough.Chairing a Cabinet-level strategy meeting on external economic and security factors on Monday, President Moon called for a swift evacuation of Korean citizens and mitigating measures to Korea’s business interests there, as well as readiness against a worst case scenario.This is the first time the president helmed the gathering launched in October, typically headed by the minister of economy and finance. Moon said he personally led it due to the precarious nature of the rapidly-changing situation.Moon also emphasized the importance of proactively preparing for supply chain disruptions, including in energy, raw materials and grains. He called for measures to prevent negative impact to the domestic economy and financial markets amid the ongoing uncertainty.