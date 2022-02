Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean state media reported various festivities ahead of late leader Kim Jong-il’s 80th birthday anniversary, which falls on Wednesday.According to the Korean Central News Agency on Monday, celebratory events, including stage performances and water ballet shows, were held in Pyongyang the previous day in commemoration of the late leader.Kim’s birthday, also known as the Day of the Shining Star, is a national holiday celebrated in North Korea.The news agency also said that a celebratory gathering was held in Moscow last Wednesday, with representatives from the Russian government, political parties and organizations in attendance.