Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities say that a fourth round of vaccination for the general public is not currently under consideration.Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong on Monday said the second boosters will not be factored into the COVID pass system as they will only apply to a small group of people with weak immune systems or under care at nursing facilities.Noting the fourth vaccination is aimed at preventing critical cases or fatalities amid the rapid omicron spread, Jeong said the government has yet to consider vaccinating those not in high-risk groups, including medical professionals caring for COVID-19 patients or those aged 60 and older.She said the government, however, will continue to take into account relevant situations abroad regarding the necessity and efficacy for vaccinating the public aged 60 and older.