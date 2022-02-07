Push for 3rd TV Debate among Presidential Hopefuls Derailed

Photo : YONHAP News

A third televised debate among the top four presidential candidates being planned for Thursday has been scrapped as the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) notified organizers its candidate Yoon Suk Yeol would not be able to participate, citing campaign schedule.PPP Rep. Sung Il-jong told Yonhap News on Monday that the PPP conveyed its stance to the Kwanhun Club of senior journalists seeking to organize the next debate. Sung said Yoon is booked to hit campaign trails on the day and cannot take the time off for it.The ruling Democratic Party criticized the PPP, accusing Yoon of simply attempting to avoid another debate.The DP’s Lee Jae-myung, Yoon, People’s Party’s Ahn Cheol-soo as well as Sim Sang-jung of the minor progressive Justice Party so far have held two television debates, on February 3 and last Friday.Separately, they are scheduled to face off in three debates hosted by the National Election Commission on February 21, February 25 and March 2. Under election law, television debates involving major candidates should be held at least three times during the official campaign period, which kicks off on Tuesday.