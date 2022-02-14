Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, France Hold Talks

Photo : KBS News

Defense Minister Suh Wook held talks with his French counterpart in Paris on Monday to discuss defense cooperation between the two nations as well as the ongoing Ukraine crisis.According to Seoul's Defense Ministry, Minister Suh met with French Defense Minister Florence Parly on the second day of his two-day trip.In the talks, Minister Parly spoke of France's continuing efforts to contribute to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. The minister also expressed hope of enhancing her country's cooperation with South Korea, a key nation in the region.The French minister shared French intelligence on the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and the two ministers agreed to continue cooperating on the matter.Parly stated that France, as a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, will make efforts to contribute to the denuclearization of and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.The two sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in space, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and other security sectors.