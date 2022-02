Photo : YONHAP News

Earthquakes were detected near North Korea's nuclear testing site over the last two days.South Korea's state weather agency, the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), reported that a quake with a magnitude of two-point-five occurred about 38 kilometers north-northwest of Kilju County in North Hamgyong Province at 6:52 a.m. on Tuesday.The depth of the epicenter was estimated at 29 kilometers.The KMA assessed that the quake was a natural phenomenon. Natural quakes have frequently been detected in the county, where the regime has previously carried out its nuclear tests.The latest tremor comes after two quakes, both with a magnitude of two-point-three, hit the same area Monday afternoon. Another quake with a magnitude of three-point-one was reported in the area on Friday morning.