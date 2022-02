Photo : YONHAP News

As the official presidential campaign period kicked off on Tuesday, the four major candidates wasted no time hitting the trail to woo voters.Ruling Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung officially launched his campaign at the stroke of midnight at a vessel traffic control tower in Busan Port.Lee's itinerary includes stops in Daegu, Daejeon and Seoul on the first day of the official campaign period that runs through March 8.Yoon Suk Yeol of the main opposition People Power Party will begin his campaign by visiting the Seoul National Cemetery. Yoon will then canvass in Daejeon, Daegu and Busan for the next three days.Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party is scheduled to stump in Daegu before visiting the birthplace of former President Park Chung-hee in the city.Sim Sang-jung of the progressive minor Justice Party will meet voters in Iksan, North Jeolla Province.