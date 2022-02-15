Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit New High of 57,177, Critical Cases at 314

Written: 2022-02-15 09:53:38Updated: 2022-02-15 14:30:08

Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit New High of 57,177, Critical Cases at 314

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases climbed above 57-thousand to hit a new high on Tuesday, with a rise in critical cases and deaths.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Tuesday that 57-thousand-177 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 165 cases from overseas. The total caseload came to one million-462-thousand-421.

The daily tally rose by some 25-hundred from a day ago and remains above 50-thousand for the sixth consecutive day.

Health authorities expect the figure to reach up to 170-thousand by the end of the month.

The number of critically ill patients rose by eight to 314, staying over 300 for the second day.

With the rise in critical cases, the ICU occupancy rate for COVID-19 patients came to 26-point-eight percent nationwide as of 5 p.m. Monday, up one-point-one percentage point from a day earlier.

Sixty-one deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, tripling from a day ago. It marks the largest figure since January 19 when 74 deaths were reported. The death toll rose to seven-thousand-163, with the fatality rate falling to zero-point-49 percent.

The number of home-treatment patients jumped by over 13-thousand to nearly 246-thousand.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >