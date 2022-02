Photo : YONHAP News

"Team Kim," the South Korean women's curling team competing at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, has come a step closer to securing a berth in the semifinals.The 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic silver medalists beat Japan 10-5 in the sixth round of preliminaries held at the National Aquatics Centre on Monday.The five-member team, who lost to the U.S. 6-8 earlier that day, is jointly placed fifth with Canada and Britain after recording three wins and three defeats.Team Kim will face Switzerland and Denmark on Wednesday, followed by Sweden on Thursday. They must win at least two of the three matches to have a chance of advancing into the semifinals.As of Tuesday morning, Switzerland ranks first followed by the U.S., Japan and Sweden all tied for second place. The four countries with the most round robin wins will advance to the semifinals.