Photo : YONHAP News

The homeless man suspected of stabbing to death a Korean American woman at her apartment has been charged with murder.American media outlets reported on Monday that the New York Police Department charged Assamad Nash with murder and robbery in the alleged stabbing of 35-year old Christina Yuna Lee, who bled to death in the bathtub of her Chinatown apartment on Sunday after Nash followed her home.While being led away in handcuffs, Nash denied the murder charges, telling reporters that he didn’t kill anybody.On Monday, some 100 people gathered at a park across from the deceased’s apartment to mourn and protest anti-Asian hate crimes.Lee's death comes just weeks after another woman of Asian descent, Michelle Alyssa Go, died after a homeless man fatally pushed her in front of a Times Square subway train.The Korean community in New York also plans to hold a rally denouncing hate crimes near Chinatown on Tuesday.