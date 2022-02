Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has issued commemorative coins in gold and silver to mark the 80th anniversary of former leader Kim Jong-il’s birth, which will fall on Wednesday.The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Tuesday that the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly unveiled a directive ordering the issuance of the coins last Thursday.The front of the coin is emblazoned with Kim’s portrait and the words “80th anniversary of the birth of Supreme Leader Kim Jong-il.” The back of the coin features the home in which the North has claimed Kim was born, located near Mount Baekdu with Jongil Peak in the background.The images on both sides of the coin are surrounded by 80 dots with the inscribed numbers “1942,” the year Kim was born, and “2022.”The KCNA said the gold coin is 35 millimeters in diameter and is two millimeters thick, while the silver coin is 40 millimeters in diameter and three millimeters thick.