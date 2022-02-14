'COVID-19 Entry Pass Could be Changed to Scrap Contact Trace Data Collection'

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is considering moving away from using the QR code-based entry pass system for epidemiological data collection, as it hinted at easing social distancing regulations starting next week.On a special KBS COVID-19 roundtable program on Monday, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said she agrees there is a need to suspend the function of identifying the multi-use facilities an infected person has been, given the overall shift to an omicron-based response system.Jeong added, however, that the entry pass function of verifying a person's vaccination status should be maintained, adding that authorities are looking into separating the two functions in the QR code system.The statement comes as health authorities have moved away from the country's signature test-track-treat approach to focus on treating high-risk individuals and minimizing deaths.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, who also appeared on the KBS interview program, said he hopes to finalize details on easing distancing rules within the week, amid growing calls to that end from small business owners struggling to make ends meet.Kim added that the government will closely consult with experts to ensure that the revised rules do not negligently accelerate the spread of the omicron variant.The current distancing rules, including a ban on private gatherings of more than six people and restrictions on business operation after 9:00 p.m., are effective through Sunday.