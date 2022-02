Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and Argentinian President Alberto Fernández on Tuesday exchanged letters commemorating the 60th anniversary of their two countries establishing diplomatic ties.In his letter, Moon said South Korea and Argentina have developed a comprehensive partnership since 1962 by continually cultivating cooperative relations.Moon then expressed hope that bilateral relations will take further leaps and that the mutual trust and friendship between their people will further deepen.In his letter, Fernández shared Moon’s view that their countries had made headway in cooperative relations, and highlighted contributions made by the Korean community in Argentina toward the advancement of the South American country.He also expressed hope that their countries will continue to cooperate in various fields, including science and technology, the development of resources, the production of hydrogen and Antarctic research.