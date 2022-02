Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in called on his administration to conduct a fair and safe presidential election on March 9, as official campaigning kicked off on Tuesday.Moon made the remarks during a meeting with his aides, according to his spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.Positively assessing the Cabinet's revisions to the election law establishing a separate voting window for COVID-19 patients or those in quarantine, Moon urged officials to ensure that voter rights are guaranteed in accordance with quarantine protocols.The president also attributed South Korea’s seven-spot advancement on the Economist Intelligence Unit's(EIU) annual Democracy Index to the country safely holding general elections soon after the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.