International US Man Seeks Constitutional Court Ruling on Citizenship Renunciation Requirement

A lawsuit was filed by a U.S. man who married a South Korean woman and has a son with dual citizenship, arguing that it is unconstitutional for Seoul to require certain documentation in order for his son to renounce his Korean citizenship.



According to Chun Jong-Joon, a Washington area lawyer who assisted the American man under the pseudonym Brian Hunt, the man is seeking the Constitutional Court's ruling on the relevant clause under South Korea's Nationality Act.



Hunt's son, who works for the U.S. Navy, was recently notified by the U.S. military to look into his status regarding his dual citizenship, as those holding two citizenships are prohibited from working for the U.S. federal government.



Upon investigating the Korean process of renunciation, Hunt was informed by Seoul that he would be required to submit his marriage certificate and his son’s birth certificate.



Because individuals holding certain levels of American security clearance are restricted from providing foreign governments with personal documentation, the man opted to sue once he realized the process could jeopardize his own federal government job.



His lawyer argued that the requirement by Seoul would not only have a negative impact on the South Korea-U.S. alliance, but that it infringes on the father and son's basic rights.