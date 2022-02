Photo : YONHAP News

Beginning Wednesday, COVID-19 patients being treated at home will be able to fill their prescriptions at all pharmacies nationwide.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters made the announcement on Tuesday, explaining that all pharmacies will be permitted to fill prescriptions for most virus-related drugs amid the soaring number of at-home patients.Previously, only designated pharmacies could fill prescriptions for COVID-19 patients.While general symptom-related drugs will be available at any pharmacy, the antiviral pill Paxlovid will only be available at 472 pharmacies designated by city and provincial governments.Among those being treated at home, some 70-thousand patients are classified as “high-risk,” subject to government monitoring twice a day.