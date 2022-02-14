Ex-Japanese Official Urges Tokyo to Do More to Improve Ties with Seoul

Photo : KBS News

A former Japanese chief cabinet secretary has urged Tokyo to make substantive efforts to improve relations with South Korea, saying that strained ties do not benefit Japan's national security.In an interview with the Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun on Tuesday, Takeo Kawamura, a Japanese politician who has long promoted better ties with Korea, said that relations cannot move forward by claiming that "the ball is in Korea's court and Korea should provide solutions."The Seoul government has expressed interest in jointly resolving historical issues with Japan, including those of wartime forced labor and sex slavery.Tokyo, however, maintains that these issues have been resolved through a 1965 treaty on colonial matters and a 2015 agreement on the issue of sex slavery. As a result, bilateral negotiations have been at a standstill.Kawamura, who also served as chief secretary of the Japan-Korea Parliamentarians’ Union, also noted North Korea's recent missile launches and rhetorically asked whether Japan's security could be safeguarded when its relationship with South Korea is stagnating.He further stated that a new administration taking power in Seoul presents a fresh opportunity to improve relations and called for holding a presidential summit or foreign ministerial talks soon after the election.