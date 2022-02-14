Visiting UN Rapporteur on N. Korea's Human Rights to Meet Sr. Diplomats

Photo : YONHAP News

The visiting UN special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights, Tomas Ojea Quintana, is set to meet with senior-level diplomats in South Korea this week.Quintana will hold talks with Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon and Vice Unification Minister Choi Young-jun on Wednesday to discuss the human rights situation in North Korea.He is also set to hold working-level talks with the unification ministry's director in charge of North Korea's human rights issues and humanitarian assistance.In the talks, Quintana is likely to address a law that prohibits South Korean activists from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets to be dropped in the North. He has previously expressed his concerns with the law’s imposition on free speech.The UN rapporteur is on a nine-day trip to South Korea for the purpose of drafting a report to be submitted to the UN Human Rights Council next month.He is due to hold a press conference next Wednesday prior to the conclusion of his trip.