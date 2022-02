Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Yoon Suk Yeol has urged the Korean people to "judge the incapable and corrupt liberal government by achieving a change of power".Kicking off his official campaign on Tuesday at Seoul's Chunggye Square, Yoon slammed what he called the incompetence of the Moon administration, saying although tax collection has risen and the national debt has surpassed one-thousand trillion won, not a single social problem has been resolved -- from housing prices and jobs to COVID-19.Defining the March 9 election as an opportunity to rebuild Korea and integrate divided people, Yoon vowed to revamp the livelihoods of the people hit by the pandemic, stabilize housing prices and create decent jobs.He also pledged to protect the people through strong national security, promising decisive action against North Korea provocations.