Consul General to Meet New York City Official to Convey Hate Crime Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid growing concerns about hate crimes targeting Asians in the U.S., South Korea's consul general in New York will meet with local authorities to call for preventive measures.Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday that Consul General Chung Byung-hwa is scheduled to hold talks with New York City's Commissioner for International Affairs Edward Mermelstein on Friday.A ministry official said Chung will convey concerns over the rising number of violent crimes targeting people of Asian descent and ask for more aggressive efforts by the city.In the latest incident, a Korean American woman in her 30s was allegedly stabbed to death by a homeless man who managed to follow her into her Manhattan apartment on Sunday.Earlier, a diplomat at South Korea’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations was also attacked by a man on the street while trying to hail a cab near Koreatown.Hate crimes against Asians have surged in the U.S. since the COVID-19 pandemic began.