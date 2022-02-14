International Another US Senator Throws Support for Bill to Reunite Americans with N. Korea Family

Another U.S. senator has expressed his support for a pending bill which calls for assistance in reuniting Korean Americans with their long-lost family members in North Korea.



According to Congress and the Atlanta branch of the Korean American Public Action Committee(KAPAC) on Tuesday, Raphael Warnock, the Senator from Georgia, signed up to back the Korean War Divided Families Reunification Act last month.



Introduced in August last year, the bill requires the U.S. Secretary of State to consult with South Korean officials on potential family reunion opportunities for American families and their relatives in North Korea.



Warnock is the seventh senator to support the legislation. Jon Ossoff, the Senator also from Georgia, co-sponsored the bill last December.



Separately from this bill, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Divided Families Reunification Act and a bipartisan resolution encouraging the reunions of Korean Americans with their loved ones in North Korea.