50 S. Koreans Intend to Stay in Ukraine despite Gov't Call to Return

Written: 2022-02-15 19:17:10Updated: 2022-02-15 19:21:44

Photo : YONHAP News

Some 50 South Koreans have expressed their intention to remain in Ukraine despite rising concerns that a military invasion by Russia could be imminent. 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared the estimate on Tuesday, adding it is devising safety measures for them, including securing shelters, even as it continues to persuade them to leave the country immediately.

The ministry estimates that, as of Tuesday, there are 197 South Korean nationals still in Ukraine, including 80 self-employed people and 60 working as missionaries. The ministry expects the number will decrease to 170 by Wednesday.

The government banned Koreans from traveling in all parts of Ukraine on Sunday, triggering a Level 4 travel alert. The travel ban requires South Koreans in the affected region to evacuate.

The South Korean embassy in Ukraine is providing bus service from Tuesday to Friday to help Koreans leave the country via land routes. The bus departs from the capital of Kyiv for the western city of Lviv once a day to transport the passengers to neighboring countries such as Poland and Romania.
