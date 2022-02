Photo : YONHAP News

Asiana Airlines' operating profit increased to record a surplus in 2021, despite an overall decline in travel demand.South Korea's second largest carrier announced on Tuesday that its sales amounted to over four-point-one trillion won last year, with its operating profit posting 456-point-five billion won and a net loss tallied at 279 billion won.The company estimates its robust cargo business contributed to the surplus. Sales of its air cargo business reached an all-time high of three-point-one trillion won last year, up 47 percent from a year earlier.Asiana said that it renovated five more passenger jets last year to enhance freight capacity.While passenger travel demand for international flights declined, demand for domestic travel rose last year. Domestic flight sales increased 21 percent from 2020.