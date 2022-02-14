Seoul, Washington Discussing Biden's Possible Visit to S. Korea in Late May

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign affairs authorities of South Korea and the United States are reportedly discussing a possible trip by U.S. President Joe Biden to South Korea in the first half of this year.According to diplomatic sources on Wednesday, the two countries are reviewing the possibility of Biden visiting South Korea in connection to his potential trip to Japan in late May, where he will attend the Quad security summit.Japanese media outlets earlier reported that Biden accepted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s invitation to visit Japan for a meeting with his counterparts from the regional bloc aimed at keeping China in check. The group, of which South Korea is not a member, is composed of the U.S., Japan, Australia and India.If confirmed, it will be Biden’s first visits to the two key Indo-Pacific allies since taking office in January of last year.Upon finalizing Biden’s schedule for his visit to Japan, the schedule for his summit with a new South Korean leader will also likely be confirmed. President Moon Jae-in is set to finish his five-year term on May 10.