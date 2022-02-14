You, Kim Both Finish Top Ten in Women Figure Short at Beijing

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean figure skater You Young finished sixth in the women’s single short program during the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday night.You received a total of 70-point-34 points, including a technical score of 36-point-80 points and a program component score of 33-point-54 points at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing.Her South Korean compatriot Kim Ye-lim also finished top ten with 67-point-78 points. In placing ninth, Kim has joined You in advancing to the free skate. Of the 30 athletes competing in the short program, the top 25 skaters will compete in the next segment slated for Thursday.Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee, who is at the center of an ongoing doping controversy, garnered the highest points of all competitors with 82-point-16 points.Anna Shcherbakova, also from the Russian Olympic Committee, finished second with 80-point-20 points, followed by Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto with 79-point-84 points, Russian Alexandra Trusova with 74-point-60 points and Wakaba Higuchi of Japan with 73-point-51 points.