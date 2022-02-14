S. Korea Adds 1.13 Mln Jobs in January, Biggest Growth in 22 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea posted its biggest job growth in nearly 22 years last month.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed people stood at 26-point-95 million in January, up one-point-135 million from a year earlier. This marks the largest on-year increase in the monthly job tally since March of 2000, when one-point-21 million jobs were added as the nation recovered from the preceding Asian financial crisis.Gong Mi-suk, a senior official at the statistics agency, attributed the significant growth partly to the base effect from January of last year, which shed 982-thousand jobs from a year earlier in the wake of tightened social distancing rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic.However, robust exports, as well as changes to industrial structures such as virtualization and digitalization also helped create jobs, she said.The employment rate for those aged 15 and older rose two-point-two percentage points on-year to 59-point-six percent in January.The jobless rate dropped by one-point-six percentage points on-year to four-point-one percent, with the total unemployment figure declining by 427-thousand to one-point-14 million.