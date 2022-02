Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s top diplomat in Washington says South Korea and the U.S. are reviewing measures to bring North Korea back to dialogue and break a protracted impasse in denuclearization negotiations.Ambassador to the U.S. Lee Soo-hyuck made the remark on Tuesday in a meeting with reporters in Washington.Lee said there has been little progress on Washington's offer of talks with Pyongyang, consigning the U.S. to await a response.Expressing “deep concerns” over a series of missile test-launches by the North since January, the ambassador urged the regime to refrain from further escalating tensions and pivot back to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.A senior official from Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said earlier that South Korea made several proposals regarding how to engage the North during the foreign ministers’ meeting of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan held in Hawaii on Saturday, noting that the U.S. paid “a considerable” attention.