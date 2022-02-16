Menu Content

Daily COVID-19 Cases Top 90,000

Written: 2022-02-16 10:26:14Updated: 2022-02-16 11:20:19

Daily COVID-19 Cases Top 90,000

Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases jumped by more than 30-thousand to above 90-thousand amid the rapid spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant.

The Korean Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Wednesday a record high of 90-thousand-443 cases were compiled throughout the previous day, bringing the total caseload to one-million and 552-thousand-851. All but 162 among the latest cases were domestic infections.

Wednesday’s total is 33-thousand-268 more than Tuesday’s and has nearly doubled from around 49-thousand a week ago.

Despite concerns that the accelerating round of omicron may be raising the number of critical cases and daily deaths back up to the trends witnessed during the previous delta round, the latest critical cases remained nearly unchanged at 313 compared to 314 on Tuesday.

The daily number of virus-induced deaths also declined from 61 to 39 during the same time span, raising the death toll to seven-thousand-202. The fatality rate further dropped to zero-point-46 percent.
