Defense Minister Promotes K2 Tanks, Discusses Ties in Norway

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Suh Wook sat down for talks with his Norwegian counterpart Odd Roger Enoksen in Oslo on Tuesday to discuss ways to expand cooperation in defense.In particular, Suh explained the strengths of the South Korean K2 Black Panther main battle tank, as Norway is currently weighing the Korean tanks against another tank model to introduce to its military.Suh said if Norway opts for the K2 tanks, which have served as the main battle tanks in South Korea’s military, the move would not only strengthen Norway’s defense capabilities but also lay the foundation for South Korean-Norwegian cooperation to take further leaps in defense in the mid- and long-term.In response, Enoksen said he personally experienced the excellence of the K2 tank when he recently took it for a test drive.Suh is the first South Korean defense minister to visit Norway. Tuesday marked the first time in nine years for the defense chiefs of the two countries to hold a meeting.