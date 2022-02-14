Menu Content

Small Biz Owners Hold Rally to Protest Gov't Restriction on Biz Hours

Written: 2022-02-16 11:05:17Updated: 2022-02-16 11:49:30

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of small business owners held a rally in downtown Seoul on Tuesday and demanded that the government lift business hour restrictions currently enforced in accordance with social distancing rules.

The group, dubbed the “Association of Small Business Owners Hit by COVID-19,” convened in Gwanghwamun in Seoul’s Jongno District at 2 p.m. and declared that they will operate their businesses around the clock from next Monday if the government fails to meet its demands.

The association called on the government to lift business hour restrictions and to include business owners whose sales exceed one billion won among those eligible to receive state compensation for small businesses that suffered losses due to tightened social distancing.

Under the current distancing rules, a maximum of six people are permitted to gather. Restaurants and coffee shops can operate until 9 p.m. while facilities deemed to be at lower risk such as cram schools and internet cafes can stay open until 10 p.m. These rules are effective through Sunday.
