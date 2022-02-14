Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

KTO: Visitors to S. Korea in 2021 1.5% of Pre-Pandemic Levels

Written: 2022-02-16 11:27:06Updated: 2022-02-16 14:15:47

KTO: Visitors to S. Korea in 2021 1.5% of Pre-Pandemic Levels

Photo : YONHAP News

Some 210-thousand people visited South Korea last year for tourism, accounting for just one-point-five percent of what it was prior to the pandemic.

According to the Korea Tourism Organization(KTO) Wednesday, the number of tourists to the nation was down from the 14-point-four million visitors in 2019 prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also 13 percent of the figure reached in 2020.

By nationality, Americans accounted for the largest number at some 70-thousand, followed by Filipinos, Indonesians and Chinese. 

The number of tourists to South Korea last year accounted for about 22 percent of all overseas visitors, which stood at 967-thousand.

Other than tourism, foreigners were found to have come to South Korea for business, studies or due to jobs in the aviation or shipping industries.

The KTO added the number of flight attendants and crew members of ships totaled around 434-thousand, more than double the number of tourism-related overseas visitors.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >