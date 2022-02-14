Ahn Halts Campaign to Mourn Sudden Deaths of 2 Campaign Workers

Photo : KBS News

Minor People's Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo has suspended his campaign to respond to the sudden deaths of two people aboard his campaign bus from apparent gas poisoning.Ahn made a visit to two separate altars set up for the deceased campaign workers in the central city of Cheonan. After paying his respects from Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning, Ahn expressed his grief and announced he is halting his campaign to focus on determining the cause of their deaths.On the first day of official campaigning for the March 9 presidential election, Ahn's local campaign chief and bus driver were found unconscious inside a campaign bus in the South Chungcheong Province city. They were later pronounced dead.The two are believed to have died from carbon monoxide poisoning, which likely came from a generator used to operate a large LED screen installed on the exterior of the bus.A similar incident involving a second campaign bus was reported in the eastern city of Wonju, where the driver is reportedly in critical condition.Police are expected to question employees at the LED screen company, while forensic authorities will conduct autopsies of the deceased workers.