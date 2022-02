Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Woo Sang-hyeok finished first in the men’s high jump on Tuesday after clearing two-point-35 meters in his first attempt at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver meeting in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia.It was Woo’s second consecutive win in the tour, having just won at the Silver meeting in the Czech Republic last Sunday after clearing two-point-36 meters, setting a new South Korean record.With that record, Woo is atop the world rankings for the 2021-2022 season, being the only athlete to have cleared over two-point-35 meters in both indoor and outdoor competitions since the start of the season last November.Woo sought to break the South Korean record he posted last Sunday but failed to clear two-point-37 meters in all three attempts.