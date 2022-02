Photo : YONHAP News

Global K-pop sensation BTS will stage concerts in Seoul next month, coming nearly two-and-a-half years after their last performance in the city.According to the group's management agency Big Hit Music on Wednesday, three concerts, titled "BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - Seoul," will be held on March 10, 12 and 13 at the main stadium of the Jamsil Sports Complex.The first and last shows will be streamed live online, while the second performance will be available through live viewing in movie theaters around the world.The most recent in-person performance by the seven-member boy band in Seoul was during their world tour in October 2019.