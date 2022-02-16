Lee Tours Seoul's Affluent Gangnam Area, Yoon Visits Gwangju in Campaign Day 2

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate spent the second day of his campaign touring Seoul's affluent Gangnam and Songpa districts, while his main opposition People Power Party(PPP) rival visited the southwestern Jeolla region.Canvassing near Seoul's Gangnam subway station on Wednesday, DP candidate Lee Jae-myung sought support from people in their 20s and 30s. He pledged to expand opportunities for young people while speaking to the demographic considered to be the decisive voting bloc in this election.Earlier in the day, Lee met with groups representing self-employed taxi drivers, where he promised to launch a publicly-run taxi-hailing mobile app to eradicate unfair practices by platform operators.PPP candidate Yoon Suk Yeol traveled to the southwestern city of Gwangju, the ruling liberal DP's traditional stronghold, calling for an end to political regionalism. He accused the DP of neglecting to fulfill its promise to develop the region.Yoon is scheduled to tour the central Chungcheong city of Cheongju and the eastern Gangwon city of Wonju later in the day.Minor Justice Party's Sim Sang-jung continued her campaign in the Jeolla provinces. Visiting Mokpo, she criticized the two major parties and said she would open an era of a green welfare state.Minor People's Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo suspended his campaign to respond to the sudden deaths of two people aboard his campaign bus from apparent gas poisoning.Yoon, as well as the DP's election general chairman Lee Nak-yon, plan to pay their respects to the deceased by visiting their funeral altars.