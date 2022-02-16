S. Korea Eyes Gold in Women's 1,500m, Men's 5,000m Relay Short Track Skating

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s ace short track speed skater Choi Min-jeong is vying to win her second consecutive gold medal in the women’s one-thousand-500 meter event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.On Wednesday, the 22-year-old reigning Olympic champion is scheduled to compete in the event's first quarterfinal heat at Beijing's Capital Indoor Stadium at around 8:30 p.m.Two-time women's three-thousand-meter relay Olympic champion Kim A-lang will race in the second heat, while World Cup champion Lee Yu-bin is in the fifth heat. The gold medal race is scheduled to begin at around 10:18 p.m.The men's five-thousand-meter relay team, consisting of Hwang Dae-heon, Lee June-seo, Park Jang-hyuk, Kwak Yoon-gy and Kim Dong-wook, are seeking to bring home the gold from the event for the first time since the 2006 Turin Winter Olympics. The final race is scheduled to start at 9:44 p.m.Meanwhile, "Team Kim" of women's curling lost to Switzerland in the seventh round robin match earlier in the day, with a score of four to eight.The defending silver medalists have so far won three and lost four games, and must win the remaining two matches against Denmark at around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday before facing Sweden on Thursday. The four countries with the most round robin wins will advance to the semifinals.