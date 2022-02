Photo : KBS News

Competition is heating up in the presidential race, now as major candidates release their respective campaign commercials.Ruling Democratic Party's(DP) Lee Jae-myung put out an ad titled, "Dear Voters Who Dislike Lee", taking on his perceived shortcomings. The ad says Lee is not a man of many faults but of many wounds, taken from fighting for the weak. It asks the public to give him another chance.Lee's camp plans to release a follow-up ad highlighting the candidate's competence.Under the slogan, "A Candidate Brought up by the People," the ad for main opposition People Power Party's(PPP) Yoon Suk Yeol depicts the rise of Yoon, a career prosecutor, who became a presidential candidate following public calls for a new administrative direction.It then emphasizes Yoon's suitability for the office, characterizing him as the candidate most capable of restoring fairness and common sense in the country.